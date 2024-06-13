Yamaguchi's Tenure as Komeito Leader May Be Extended

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The tenure of Natsuo Yamaguchi, 71, as leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, may be extended, given the possibility that the next general election will be held this autumn, party sources said Thursday.

Yamaguchi's current term will end at a party convention in September, but there is a proposal to postpone the party convention until after the next general election, according to the sources.

In a radio program on Wednesday, Yamaguchi mentioned a possible dissolution of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, after the LDP's leadership election in September.

Yamaguchi said that if Komeito changes its leader before the possible election, it is uncertain whether the party can face the election after good preparations. "We will make considerations, including considering delaying the party convention," he said.

Yamaguchi assumed the leadership position in September 2009. Now in his eighth term, he is the longest-serving chief of Komeito since the 1998 renewal of the party. Meanwhile, there are concerns that a generational shift in the party's leadership could be delayed.

