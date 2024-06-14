Japan, Ukraine Agree on Talks within 24 Hours of Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Fasano, Italy, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on Thursday that their governments will hold talks within 24 hours in the event of a military attack on Ukraine.

The agreement was included in a bilateral document on long-term cooperation for Ukrainian reconstruction and revitalization that the two leaders signed on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Puglia, southern Italy.

The document is based on a joint statement adopted by the G-7 leaders and Zelenskyy last July. According to Japan's Foreign Ministry, 15 countries, including Britain and Germany, had already signed similar documents with Ukraine.

The Japan-Ukraine document notes restrictions on security and defense cooperation imposed by war-renouncing Article 9 of Japan's Constitution while stating that Tokyo will cooperate with Kyiv by providing nonlethal equipment and supplies, treating wounded soldiers and providing money to a NATO trust fund.

For Ukraine's reconstruction and revitalization, the document calls for Japanese aid in Ukraine for removing landmines, disposing of debris, improving human rights conditions, rebuilding people's livelihoods and facilitating industrial advances. Tokyo has so far pledged a total of 12.1 billion dollars in aid, and the document shows the amount to be provided in 2024.

