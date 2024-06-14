Ukraine's Zelenskyy Thanks Japan for "Unwavering Solidarity"

Newsfrom Japan

Fasano, Italy, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Japan's "unwavering solidarity" with his war-torn country in a post on his X social media account Thursday.

Zelenskyy commented on a bilateral agreement on long-term cooperation on security and Ukrainian reconstruction he signed at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the ongoing Group of Seven summit in Italy.

The agreement "implies sanctions against the aggressor and efforts to hold the aggressor accountable," Zelenskyy's X post said, stressing hopes for cooperation with Japan to deal with Russia, which continues attacking Ukraine.

"For Japan, this type of agreement and this level of support is a breakthrough," his post also said. "We see this and thank Japan for its unwavering solidarity with our country and people, as well as for its dedication to protecting life and international law."

Calling Japan "one of the world's most economically and technologically advanced countries," Zelenskyy also showed his expectations for the Asian country's assistance in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]