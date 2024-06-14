Japan Enacts Legislation on Foreign Worker Training

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament enacted legislation on Friday to create a new skill development program for foreign workers to ease serious labor shortages in the country.

The government plans to introduce the program as early as 2027 to replace the current technical intern training scheme for foreigners.

The House of Councillors, the parliament's upper chamber, approved the legislation to amend laws, including the immigration control and refugee recognition law, with support mainly from the ruling coalition.

The new program is designed to train unskilled foreign workers for three years to help them obtain Type 1 residency status, which allows them to work in Japan for up to five years.

Those who acquire Type 2 status, granted to highly skilled foreign workers, are effectively allowed to live in Japan permanently and bring family members to the country.

