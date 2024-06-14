Suspected Mastermind, Another Man Nabbed for Killing Tokyo Couple

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The suspected mastermind in a high-profile incident in which the bodies of a Tokyo man and his wife were found in April in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, and another person believed to be involved in the case were arrested Friday for allegedly murdering the couple.

Arrested by a joint investigation team of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department and the Tochigi prefectural police department were corporate executive Seiha Sekine, the 32-year-old suspected ringleader, and Ryo Maeda, 36, a real estate company executive.

Sekine is common-law husband of the first daughter of the couple. Maeda's company was managing an unoccupied house where the victims--Ryutaro Takarajima, a 55-year-old company executive, and his wife, Sachiko, 56--are believed to have been killed.

Sekine and Maeda are suspected of killing the Takarajimas, including by strangling, in a garage of the unoccupied house in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward between the night of April 15 and the small hours of April 16.

All six suspects in the case have now been arrested for murdering the couple, whose charred bodies were found near a river in the town of Nasu in Tochigi on the morning of April 16. The six, all men, were indicted in late May for allegedly abandoning and damaging the couple's bodies.

