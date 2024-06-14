Ex-Tokyo Ward Mayor Found Guilty of Election Law Violations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court found on Friday Yayoi Kimura, former mayor of Tokyo’s Koto Ward, guilty of violating the public offices election law during her own campaign.

Presiding Judge Masakazu Kamakura sentenced Kimura, 58, to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years, after prosecutors sought an unsuspended 18-month imprisonment.

According to the ruling, Kimura gave 1 million yen in June last year to a former Koto Ward assembly member now standing trial in return for helping her campaign in the mayoral election in April the same year.

She also violated the law by placing online video advertisements during the campaign period for about 370,000 yen in conspiracy with already convicted Mito Kakizawa, 53, former member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan’s parliament.

The reward Kimura paid was “too high to harm the fairness of the election,” Kamakura noted. As for the online ads, the judge said Kimura deserves blame for “taking the initiative” in going against the law, which is seeking elections whose results have nothing to do with how much campaign funds are spent.

