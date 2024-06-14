New Warrants Served on 5 over Tama River Body near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Fresh arrest warrants were served on five suspects Friday over the murder of a man whose body was found last December in a suitcase in the Tama River near Tokyo.

The five, arrested last month on suspicion of abandoning the body, are now suspected of murdering the victim, video content creator Tadayuki Hara, then 46, according to the new warrants.

The five are his former girlfriend, Mai Nishitaka, 32, her father Masahiro, 53, mother Miho, 51, brother Shogo, 34, and current boyfriend Shuhei Iwaki, 39.

The new warrants allege that the five conspired to strangle Hara in an apartment in Tokyo's Ota Ward between the night of Dec. 15 last year and the small hours of the next day. All five except the mother have basically admitted the allegations against them.

According to Kanagawa prefectural police sources, Nishitaka and Iwaki were living in the apartment. Hara is known to have entered the apartment, but his whereabouts after that were unknown.

