Japan to Host Int'l Meeting on Mine Removal in Ukraine

Fasano, Italy, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his country plans to host an international conference on mine removal in Ukraine as part of efforts to help rebuild the war-torn country.

The Japanese government is considering holding the conference in autumn next year, people familiar with the matter said.

Kishida unveiled the plan in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of a summit of leaders from the Group of Seven advanced democracies in Puglia, southern Italy.

In the bilateral meeting, Kishida and Zelenskyy signed a document on Japan's long-term support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The document calls on Tokyo and Kyiv to consult within 24 hours in the event of a future Russian armed attack on Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.

