Kirin to Take Full Control of Fancl

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co. plans to take full control of cosmetics and dietary supplement maker Fancl Corp., people familiar with the matter said Friday.

Kirin, which currently owns about 33 pct of Fancl in terms of voting rights, plans to acquire all remaining shares in the company through a tender offer.

The move is designed to help Kirin strengthen its health food operations.

Due chiefly to Japan's declining population, the country's beer market, Kirin's main source of revenue, has been sluggish. In contrast, the supplements and health food sectors are expected to grow.

Kirin has been working on expanding the scale of its health food business, aiming to develop it into a future source of revenue. In August last year, the company acquired Blackmores Ltd., a major Australian health supplements company.

