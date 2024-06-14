Japan Govt Urges Firms to Consider Women's Health

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday called for companies to consider women's health to promote their active participation in society.

Companies need to address health issues unique to women to increase the number of women in managerial positions, the government said in a white paper on gender equality.

The white paper said men tend to develop prostatic hypertrophy and other male-specific diseases in their 50s or later, while diseases peculiar to women are observed in a wide range of ages, from their 20s through 50s, the prime working age period.

Women tend to develop menstrual disorders in their 20s to early 40s and endometriosis in their 30s to 40s. Breast cancer and menopause symptoms peak in their 40s and 50s, coinciding with the time when women are usually appointed to managerial positions.

The white paper said that there is a correlation between health awareness and motivation for promotion for both men and women.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]