Tohoku Univ. to Be 1st Winner of Japan's World-Class Research Grants

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry said Friday it will start the procedures to formally approve Tohoku University as the first recipient of huge grants under the government's 10-trillion-yen university fund aimed at promoting world-class research projects.

The ministry concluded that Tohoku University has met conditions for receiving the grants under Japan's Universities for International Research Excellence program after a panel of experts conditionally selected the university as a candidate recipient in August last year.

The education minister is expected to give formal approval in autumn at the earliest and start providing the grants to the university in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The program will use gains from the management of the government-financed university fund to financially support for up to 25 years target universities that aim to achieve world-class research capabilities.

Tohoku University is expected to receive 10 billion yen in the first year. The panel picked Tohoku University as a candidate from eight national and two private universities, which were the first group of applicants.

