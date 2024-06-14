G-7 Leaders Confirm Cooperation in Dealing with China

Newsfrom Japan

Fasano, Italy, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major powers Friday confirmed their cooperation in dealing with China, which is increasing its military coercion around Taiwan and advancing into the East and South China seas.

On the second day of their annual gathering, held in Puglia, southern Italy, the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union agreed to closely cooperate in responding to various issues related to China.

The G-7 leaders also saw the need to take a firm stand against any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force.

In debates on the Indo-Pacific situation, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was the first to speak.

"The security of the Indo-Pacific region and Europe are inseparable," he was quoted as telling his G-7 partners, calling for vigilance. He hopes to ensure that a planned leaders' statement notes the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

