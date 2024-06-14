Rules on AI Weapons by 2026 Difficult: U.N. Disarmament Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--U.N. disarmament head Izumi Nakamitsu has said that it would be difficult to establish by 2026 an international framework banning lethal autonomous weapons systems, or LAWS, which can attack targets without human involvement using artificial intelligence.

The U.N. high representative for disarmament affairs admitted in an online press conference Thursday that creating international rules by 2026, as proposed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is "realistically quite difficult."

Nakamitsu said that the reluctance of military superpowers developing LAWS to create rules has posed the biggest obstacle to the effort. She stressed that "it is necessary to foster political will" for the move and said that all countries should seriously consider the risks associated with LAWS.

Discussions on LAWS rules began in 2014 under the framework of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, which restricts inhumane weapons. The United Nations is calling for the prohibition of LAWS and restrictions on partially autonomous AI weapons.

Nakamitsu also expressed concern that growing military spending is putting strains on welfare-related national budgets around the world.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]