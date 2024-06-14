Japan's Kirin to Fully Acquire Supplement Maker Fancl

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co. said Friday that it will fully acquire cosmetics and dietary supplement maker Fancl Corp.

Kirin, which owns about 33 pct of Fancl in terms of voting rights, will buy all remaining shares in the company, based in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, through a tender offer.

The total purchase price is put at around 220 billion yen.

Kirin hopes to boost its earning capacity by strengthening its health food operations through the buyout.

The tender offer is set to run from Monday to July 29. The offer price is 2,690 yen per share.

