Pope Francis Urges AI Regulations at G-7 Summit

Fasano, Italy, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Pope Francis called for regulating artificial intelligence from an ethical perspective at a summit of the Group of Seven major powers Friday.

He became the first leader of the Catholic Church to participate in a G-7 summit.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, chair of the summit, invited the pope to attend the meeting in Puglia, southern Italy, on the belief that his presence "will make a decisive contribution to defining a regulatory, ethical and cultural framework" for AI.

Pope Francis said in a speech at the summit that "technology is born for a purpose," and that "no innovation is neutral." He expressed concern over the use of AI in weapons, and called on the G-7 leaders to reconsider the development and use of lethal autonomous weapons systems, or LAWS, which can attack targets without human involvement.

The pope has persistently advocated the establishment of an international pact to regulate AI from the perspectives of human rights protection, promotion of peace, equity and transparency, and ensure safe use of the innovative technology.

