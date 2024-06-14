ICC Judges Resist Any Pressure: Pres. Akane

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane stressed the importance of independent judgment, defying Russia's warrant for her, at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club on Friday.

"All ICC judges work on their daily tasks with determination to resist any pressure," although they are aware that Russia put ICC officials on its wanted list, said the first Japanese president of The Hague-based court.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2023 for the alleged war crime of unlawful deportations of Ukrainian children. Objecting to this, Russia put ICC judges including Akane on their wanted list and indicted chief prosecutor Karim Khan in his absence.

Akane emphasized that the ICC is an independent, impartial and neutral court, adding that creating an atmosphere of respect for the court's judicial determinations will help counter political pressures.

She also underscored the importance of the ICC's roles and the need for people's understanding.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]