Japan, Chile to Cooperate in Lithium Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan has newly added collaboration for the sustainable development of lithium resources to a mining cooperation agreement with Chile, the industry ministry said Friday.

The South American country is a major producer of lithium carbonate, used in batteries for electric vehicles, and Japan imports various resources from it. The ministry hopes that expanding the collaboration will lead to securing critical minerals on a stable basis.

A signing ceremony for a revision to the two countries' memorandum of mining-sector cooperation was held at the ministry in Tokyo the same day, attended by industry minister Ken Saito and Chilean Mining Minister Aurora Williams.

"Balancing economic growth and decarbonization is a common challenge for the two countries, and Chile is a key partner rich in minerals necessary to achieve this," Saito said at the ceremony.

Under the revised agreement, Japan and Chile will engage in technical cooperation for environmentally friendly lithium development and bolster collaboration through an annual public-private joint conference on the mining sector that will bring together Japanese companies operating in Chile and Chilean government officials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]