H.I.S. Posts 1st Half-Year Net Profit in 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Travel agency H.I.S. Co. said Friday that it posted its first half-year net profit in five years, reflecting a recovery in travel demand after the COVID-19 crisis.

For the six months through April, H.I.S. reported a consolidated net profit of 3.8 billion yen, against a net loss of 4.8 billion yen a year before.

The profit was also attributed to strong hotel operations thanks to demand from foreign visitors to Japan.

The company also returned to an operating profit, of 5.7 billion yen, from the year-before loss of 3.3 billion yen, with sales soaring 56.6 pct from a year earlier to 161.1 billion yen.

For the full year through October, H.I.S. revised up its earnings projections based on the strong first-half results.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]