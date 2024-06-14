Toyota to Continue Production Halt for 3 Models in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday that it will continue the current production halt until the end of July for three vehicle models affected by its testing irregularities.

Toyota decided to extend the production halt, initially scheduled to end on June 28, as its internal investigation and a land ministry probe are still ongoing.

The automaker will also postpone the launch of its new high-end Crown Estate SUV, initially planned for July, as it has suspended filing for new certifications.

The three models are the Yaris Cross SUV, the Corolla Fielder wagon and the Corolla Axio sedan, all manufactured at a plant in the village of Ohira, Miyagi Prefecture. The Yaris Cross is also produced at a plant in the town of Kanegasaki, Iwate Prefecture. Total annual output of the three models is about 130,000 units.

After Toyota reported testing irregularities for seven models, including the three, the transport ministry ordered Toyota on June 3 to stop shipments and sales of the three models, which were in production. The production halt began on June 6.

