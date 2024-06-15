FOCUS: BOJ on Path for Quantitative Tightening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan embarked on the long path of so-called quantitative monetary tightening, deciding at its policy-setting meeting through Friday to reduce its purchases of Japanese government bonds.

The Japanese central bank will have to walk a tightrope as it seeks to trim its roughly 600-trillion-yen JGB holdings to appropriate levels while avoiding dealing a blow to the economy, whose performance is expected to remain uncertain going forward.

Amid growing fears of higher inflation reflecting rises in imported goods and materials prices due to the yen's weakness, the next focus regarding BOJ action is the timing of an additional interest rate hike after the bank scrapped its negative interest rate program in March. But the move is expected to be tricky as consumption continues to be stagnant.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said at a press conference Friday, after the Policy Board meeting, that the central bank will likely decide to cut JGB purchases by what he described as a reasonable size when it mulls the details of the move at its next policy meeting in July.

The BOJ has continued to buy about 6 trillion yen of JGBs per month even after deciding on the policy shift in March, in order to forestall financial market turmoil, such as a spike in long-term interest rates. But it began discussions for a reduction in JGB purchases at its April meeting, partially prompted by a plunge of the yen.

