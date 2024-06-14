Kishida, Biden Confirm Cooperation on G-7 Sidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Fasano, Italy, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday confirmed their cooperation, in a chat on the sidelines of the ongoing summit of the Group of Seven major powers.

In the brief discussion in Puglia, Italy, Kishida thanked Biden for receiving him during his state visit to the United States in April.

Kishida also said that he "will work to implement" the agreements formed by the two countries.

Biden responded that his country will continue collaborating with Japan.

Kishida also had talks with his British counterpart, Rishi Sunak. The two leaders agreed to cooperate closely so that the official visit to Britain by Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako later this month will serve as an opportunity to further deepen bilateral friendship and goodwill.

