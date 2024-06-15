Japan, Italy Agree to Start Talks on Defense Logistics Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Fasano, Italy, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Italy on Friday agreed to begin bilateral negotiations on an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement to facilitate the exchange of fuel and ammunition between the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Italian military.

The agreement was reached between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, who met on the sidelines of the ongoing Group of Seven summit in Puglia, southern Italy.

The two leaders also talked about the joint development of the next-generation fighter jet involving the two nations plus Britain, also a G-7 member.

Kishida and Meloni approved an action plan to propel bilateral cooperation forward, including measures such as an annual strategic dialogue meeting of vice foreign ministers.

