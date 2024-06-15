G-7 Leaders Deeply Concerned over China's Support to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Fasano, Italy, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major powers Friday expressed "deep concern" over China's support to Russia, which continues its invasion of Ukraine.

"We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine," the G-7 leaders said in a joint statement adopted at their summit in Puglia, southern Italy.

The leaders said that the G-7 "will continue taking measures against actors in China and third countries that materially support Russia's war machine, including financial institutions," indicating their plan to impose sanctions against such entities.

The statement said: "We call on financial institutions to refrain from supporting and profiting from Russia's war machine. We will take further steps to deter and disrupt this behavior. We will continue to apply significant pressure on Russian revenues."

Calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "brutal and unjustifiable war of aggression," the G-7 leaders reaffirmed their "unwavering support" for Ukraine. "Together with international partners, we are determined to continue to provide military, budget, humanitarian and reconstruction support to Ukraine and its people."

