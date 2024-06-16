Japan Local Govts Moving to Sell Oversized Waste on Mercari

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of local governments in Japan are moving to sell some reusable oversized waste collected from households, including furniture, on popular flea market app Mercari.

The moves are aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from waste incineration.

There are also cases in which such waste is offered to people for free or recycled as materials.

The city of Nishinomiya in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, began putting items up for sale on Mercari in October 2022 in order to reduce oversized waste, for which demand for collection from households has been growing.

Nishinomiya has so far offered sofas, clothing boxes and other items, and has sold 57 items for a total of 82,800 yen. The initiative is aimed at raising citizens' awareness over reusing goods, with a city official saying, "We want people to realize that (things) can be sold and try it out themselves."

