Father's Day Custom in Japan Developed in Own Way

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The custom of Father's Day in Japan has a unique history and has developed in its own way.

Many people give red carnations to their mothers for Mother's Day. Meanwhile, sunflowers have been becoming a popular gift for Father's Day in recent years. But the situation had been different before.

In Japan, the third Sunday of June is Father's Day.

Father's Day is believed to have originated in the United States.

In Japan, the Father's Day Council was established in 1981, branching off from the Men's Fashion Unity, for the purpose of disseminating the custom of Father's Day. In the following year, the council started calling on people to present gifts with a yellow ribbon for Father's Day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]