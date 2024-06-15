China's New Maritime Rules Spark Fears of Detainment

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, June 15 (Jiji Press)--New Chinese rules related to law enforcement by the country's coast guard took effect Saturday, allowing the maritime authorities to detain foreigners entering Beijing-claimed waters for up to 60 days.

With China claiming sovereignty over the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and large swathes in the South China Sea, there are concerns that the new rules may lead to the coast guard arbitrarily detaining people from abroad.

Detentions to investigate intrusions are limited to 30 days in principle, but an extension of 30 days is possible if incidents are deemed complex.

The Chinese coast guard said that the new rules, comprising 281 articles in 16 sections, are aimed at protecting the legal interests of Chinese citizens and organizations.

Since last year, the Chinese coast guard has been engaging in coercive actions, including firing water cannons against Philippine ships, in waters around Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, which is effectively controlled by Manila and claimed by China. Tensions between the two countries may rise further if Chinese authorities detain people from the Philippines based on the new rules.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]