Kishida, Trudeau Agree to Cooperate over Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Fasano, Italy, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, agreed Friday to cooperate primarily on security and maritime surveillance activities to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Puglia, southern Italy, the two leaders also affirmed that their countries will boost economic cooperation, such as over the production of liquefied natural gas in Canada.

Ottawa is set to assume next year's G-7 presidency.

Kishida told Trudeau of the importance of aid to Ukraine, which continues to be attacked by Russia, and sanctions against Moscow, and the two leaders agreed to take a unified approach over the matter.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]