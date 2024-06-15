G-7 Heads Slam China's Harmful Overcapacity

Newsfrom Japan

Fasano, Italy, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The heads of the Group of Seven major powers slammed China's harmful overcapacity in a joint statement Friday, in an apparent reference to the mass production and exports of electric vehicles and semiconductors backed by massive state subsidies.

In the communique, adopted at their meeting in Puglia, southern Italy, the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union also voiced concerns over possible supply chain disruptions stemming from China's export restrictions on critical minerals such as those used to make semiconductors.

"We will continue to take actions...to protect our workers and businesses from unfair practices, to level the playing field and remedy ongoing harm," the statement said.

The criticisms are viewed as attempts by the United States and the European Union to justify their decisions to hike punitive tariffs against China, after their domestic industries were battered by the influx of cheap Chinese-made EVs and other goods.

Meanwhile, the statement said that the G-7 leaders "recognize the importance of China in global trade" and contained language aimed at building a constructive relationship with the Asian country, such as: "We are not decoupling or turning inwards. We are de-risking and diversifying supply chains where necessary and appropriate."

