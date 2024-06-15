SkyDrive Gives Up Commercial Use of Flying Car at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese startup SkyDrive Inc., picked as a flying car operator for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, has announced a decision to give up commercial operation of the vehicle at the event.

If the flying car is used to transport passengers to and from the expo venue, that would have been the first such operation of a flying car in Japan.

At the expo, SkyDrive now plans to use its flying car, currently under development, for only demonstration flights, instead of carrying passengers.

The SkyDrive flying car, a small electric aircraft, is capable of vertical takeoff and landing, and can accommodate three people--two passengers and the pilot.

The company, based in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, has applied for type certification with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. The application was accepted on April 29.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]