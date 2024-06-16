Face Recognition for Train Passengers in Use in Chiba Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, June 16 (Jiji Press)--A boarding system using a facial recognition technology was introduced at the Yamaman Yukarigaoka Line, a train service in a residential area in the city of Sakura, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Saturday.

According to Yamaman Co., the operator of the line, it is the first time that a facial recognition-based boarding management system for general passengers has been put into practical use at a public transportation system in the country.

After registering their face photo data and credit card information on a dedicated website in advance, passengers can board trains, without buying tickets, by making cameras installed at the ticket gates at stations recognize their faces. Passengers with commuter passes can also use the system.

Yamaman introduced the system also to its bus service the same day.

The company expects to see an increase in the number of users of the facial recognition system as commuters are seen opting for the system when they renew their passes.

