Japan, U.S. Discuss Extended Deterrence

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Working-level officials of Japan and the United States discussed extended deterrence, including the U.S. nuclear umbrella, over two days until Friday.

At the Extended Deterrence Dialogue, held at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming, where nuclear forces are deployed, the two sides shared the recognition about North Korea's nuclear and missile development and its military cooperation with Russia, which continues its military aggression against Ukraine, as well as China's rapid buildup of nuclear forces, according to an announcement by Japan's Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

They discussed ways to enhance the joint deterrence capabilities of Japan and the United States comprehensively, based on the results of a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden in April.

Participants also inspected a U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile unit.

From Japan, Shingo Miyamoto, deputy director-general at the Foreign Ministry's North American Affairs Bureau, and Atsushi Ando, deputy director-general at the Defense Ministry's Defense Policy Bureau, attended the two-day meeting.

