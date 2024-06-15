Body Seen to Be Missing Japanese Climber Found in Pakistan Mountain

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, June 15 (Jiji Press)--A corpse possibly of one of the two Japanese men who went missing while climbing a mountain in the northern part of Pakistan was discovered Saturday, local authorities said.

The body was found at the 7,027-meter Spantik in the country's Gilgit-Baltistan region, and local authorities and other Japanese mountain climbers are continuing to search nearby areas. It was found at a location at an altitude of about 5,100 meters.

According to a local travel firm, 55-year-old Ryuseki Hiraoka and 36-year-old Atsushi Taguchi, whose registered domiciles are the central Japan prefecture of Yamanashi and Tokyo, respectively, have gone missing at the mountain.

Another Japanese mountaineering party reported to relevant organizations Wednesday that they found the two climbers' foot tracks abruptly ending, the company and the Japanese Embassy in Pakistan said.

A search was conducted Thursday using a helicopter, but the aircraft could not approach the area due to the rugged terrain. A search team headed to the site on land the following day.

