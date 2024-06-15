Japan, China, S. Korea to Promote Exchanges among Future Generations

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The education ministers of Japan, China and South Korea agreed Saturday to work together to promote digitalization in the education field and boost exchanges among future generations.

A joint statement featuring such cooperation was adopted at their meeting held in Seoul on the day.

"Educational exchanges are essential for fostering mutual understanding and trust among Japan, China and South Korea for their future and for helping children shape the future," Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Masahito Moriyama said at the start of the meeting.

China was represented by Education Minister Huai Jinpeng and South Korea by Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho.

Earlier on Saturday, Moriyama held bilateral talks with Huai and Lee.

