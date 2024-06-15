Kishida Vows to Sincerely Address Issue of Lawmaker Allowances

Newsfrom Japan

Bari, Italy, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday vowed to "sincerely address" the issue of revamping research, public relations and accommodation allowances provided to lawmakers, based on an accord reached between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

"This is an agreement struck between party leaders," Kishida, also LDP president, told reporters at an airport in southern Italy. "It has been documented, so it's very important," he added. In Italy, Kishida attended this year's summit of the Group of Seven major countries, held for three days from Thursday.

Nippon Ishin is critical of the LDP, which is reluctant to establish a law on the reform of the allowances during the current regular parliamentary session, which is set to end on June 23. Kishida did not mention when such legislation would be enacted.

Each Japanese lawmaker receives 1 million yen of research, public relations and accommodation allowances a month.

At a meeting in late May, Kishida and Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba agreed to create a law requiring the disclosure of how the funds were used and the return of unused portions of the allowances.

