Peace Summit Backs Nuclear Plant Control by Ukraine

Burgenstock, Switzerland, June 16 (Jiji Press)--A high-profile meeting for talks on realizing peace in Ukraine ended Sunday with the adoption of a joint communique expressing support for the country fully taking control of its nuclear power plants, including one seized by Russia.

The document also called for the release of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and for ensuring food security.

Participants in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock for two days from Saturday, discussed a peace plan presented by Ukraine, which continues to be attacked by Russia.

They agreed to continue discussions with countries concerned to realize talks involving both Ukraine and Russia.

"We had a fruitful, comprehensive and constructive exchange of various views on pathways toward a framework for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, based on international law, including the United Nations Charter," the communique said.

