Clock Ticks for Transfer of Tokyo Giant Panda Twins to China

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--With the twin giant panda cubs at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo turning 3 years old next Sunday, the clock is ticking for their eventual transfer to China.

The zoo in the Japanese capital’s Taito Ward is currently home to the twins, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, as well as their father, Ri Ri, and mother, Shin Shin. The parents are on loan from China as part of a giant panda conservation agreement between the Tokyo metropolitan government and China’s wildlife conservation society.

Under the agreement, China holds ownership of cubs born to Ri Ri and Shin Shin, so the twins will eventually be sent to the country as well.

The twin’s elder sister, Xiang Xiang, offers a clue to when the cubs may leave Tokyo. According to the metropolitan government, the conservation agreement stipulated that Xiang Xiang, born in June 2017, would be sent to China at the age of 2. Her transfer was repeatedly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, however, and she finally went to China in February last year at the age of 5 years and 8 months.

A metropolitan government official declined to discuss details of when Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei may leave, citing confidentiality obligations. Still, the official said, “In order to contribute to breeding efforts, (the twins) may be returned to China when they are at an appropriate age.”

