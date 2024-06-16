Princess Kako Attends Dance Event for People with Disabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako watched a dance event for people with disabilities held at Tokyo Gymnasium on Sunday.

At the beginning of the event, the princess, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, waved to performers with a smile, with pompoms in her hands, to the music of "Matsuken Samba II," and applauded after the song ended.

Princess Kako watched the event for about three hours.

After the end of the event, Princess Kako held talks with participants, telling them: "Thank you for your wonderful performances. I really enjoyed watching you dance."

"I want you to continue dancing," she added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]