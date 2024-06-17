LDP Lawmaker Urges PM Kishida to Take Responsibility for Party Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--A lawmaker from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has urged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP, to take responsibility for the party's "slush fund" scandal.

Although Kishida is working hard based on his thoughts, "someone should take the ultimate responsibility for the current situation," Hiroaki Saito, a member of the LDP faction led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso, said at a fundraising event in the city of Shibata, Niigata Prefecture, on Sunday.

The party "has not yet won the people's understanding" for its efforts in the wake of the money scandal, such as submitting a bill to revise the political funds control law, said the former parliamentary vice minister of internal affairs and communications.

It is rare for a ruling party lawmaker to publicly call on a sitting prime minister to take responsibility.

While admitting that he and other LDP lawmakers are also responsible for the scandal, Saito noted, "The leader's responsibility should be widely discussed."

