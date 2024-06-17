Governor’s Camp Fails to Secure Majority in Okinawa Assembly Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 17 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural ruling camp in Okinawa, led by Governor Denny Tamaki, failed to secure a majority of seats in Sunday’s election for the assembly of the southernmost Japan prefecture.

The tough election result is seen forcing the Okinawa governor, who opposes the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma air station within the prefecture, to face difficulties managing the prefectural administration.

In the election, 75 candidates ran for 48 seats.

The ruling camp, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Social Democratic Party, which support Tamaki, won only 20 seats in the Okinawa Prefecture assembly.

By contrast, the opposition side in the prefecture, including the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), grabbed 28 seats.

