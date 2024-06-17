Governor's Camp Fails to Secure Majority in Okinawa Assembly Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 17 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural ruling camp in Okinawa, led by Governor Denny Tamaki, failed to secure a majority of seats in Sunday's election for the assembly of the southernmost Japan prefecture.

In Okinawa, forces opposing the planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station within the prefecture, has controlled prefectural politics and the prefectural assembly since 2014, when Takeshi Onaga was elected governor.

While the incumbent governor plans to continue working on blocking the relocation project, the tough result of Sunday's election is seen forcing him to face difficulties managing the prefectural administration.

Speaking to reporters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, early Monday, Tamaki said he sincerely accepts that his ruling camp failed to secure a majority in the assembly.

Tamaki said that his opposition to the relocation of the Futenma base to the Henoko coastal district in the city of Nago in Okinawa from its current site in the city of Ginowan in the same prefecture "remains unwavering."

