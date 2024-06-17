Tokyo Police Arrest 23 Men over Brokering Prostitution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 23 men on suspicion of brokering female workers at a call girl business for prostitution, the largest number of people apprehended at once by the MPD over prostitution-brokering allegations, it was learned Monday.

Eleven of the suspects, including company executive Masaki Tooka, 51, have admitted to the allegations, while the other 12 have denied them.

According to the security division of the MPD, the group including Tooka operated four call girl stores in areas such as Tokyo’s Gotanda and Shinbashi districts. Annual sales at the stores are believed to have totaled at least about 1.2 billion yen.

The group maintained their business by changing the names of its stores. Of the 23, two including Tooka held general managerial positions, three were store managers and the rest were employees.

Tooka is suspected of dispatching female workers in their 20s to three male customers in their 40s to 50s at a hotel in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward in April to May in violation of the antiprostitution law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]