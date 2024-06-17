4 Japanese Firms Planning Green Hydrogen Project in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese companies, including trading house Mitsubishi Corp., said Monday that they will jointly consider providing green hydrogen in Chitose in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

The companies--Mitsubishi, Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., Hokkaido Electric Power Co. and Air Water Hokkaido Inc.--plan to begin providing 3,000 tons of green hydrogen, or hydrogen produced with renewable energy, in 2030.

Demand for green hydrogen to decarbonize production processes is expected to grow in Chitose, where Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. aims to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors, starting in 2027.

The four companies’ feasibility study on the project is set to receive Japanese government subsidies. They will select sites to produce and store hydrogen as well as consider ways to transport it.

Mitsubishi and the Chitose city government last year signed a partnership agreement on urban development focusing on decarbonization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]