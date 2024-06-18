LDP Mulls Putting Off Lawmaker Allowance Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering putting off proposed reform of research, public relations and accommodation allowances provided to lawmakers at least until the next parliamentary session, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida and Nobuyuki Baba, leader of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), last month signed an agreement to reform the allowances.

Each Japanese lawmaker receives 1 million yen of research, public relations and accommodation allowances a month.

The agreement between Kishida and Baba calls for requiring the disclosure of how the allowances were used and the return of their unused portions.

The agreement provided the basis for Nippon Ishin to vote in favor of the LDP's bill to amend the political funds control law at the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

