Kioxia Secures 210 B. Yen in Credit Line

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Kioxia Holdings Corp. said Monday that it has secured a line of credit worth 210 billion yen in additional loans from a group of creditor banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., to help the ailing Japanese chipmaker stabilize its finances.

The company also refinanced loans totaling some 540 billion yen.

In 2019, Kioxia, then called Toshiba Memory Corp., received 900 billion yen in loans and set a line of credit worth 100 billion yen in additional loans.

Kioxia suffered a record consolidated net loss of 243.7 billion yen in the year ended last March. But it returned to profitability in the final three months for the first time in six quarters thanks to a recovery in chip prices.

The company is expected to continue to receive tailwinds from rising demand for data centers and the spread of artificial intelligence. The refinancing deal is also designed for the company to secure funds for capital investment.

