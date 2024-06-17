Sompo Japan Underreports Potential Law Violations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. underreported suspected antimonopoly law violations and quasi-violations to the Financial Services Agency, it has been learned.

Last year, the financial regulator ordered Sompo Japan and three other major non-life insurers to report back their practices of fixing insurance premiums for corporate clients by classifying acts into three types: potentially illegal, inappropriate but possibly legal, and others.

According to a report compiled recently by an external investigation committee, Sompo Japan's legal and compliance division manipulated the number of potentially illegal or inappropriate acts as desired by the management team in defiance of lawyers' opinions.

It further detected that Sompo Japan employees falsified the results of a survey on executives submitted to the FSA to downplay the seriousness of the price-fixing practices, which were found to have involved about 80 pct of the company's 125 sales offices and some management team members as direct players.

The committee also analyzed insurance contracts signed by corporate employees through their companies and concluded that Sompo Japan made inappropriate practices in deals with workers at 199 companies.

