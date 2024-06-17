Team Develops Equipment to Make More iPS Cell-Derived Platelets

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 17 (Jiji Press)--A team including Kyoto University researchers has developed equipment capable of producing five times more platelets derived from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells than existing apparatus.

A paper on the study was released on an international journal Monday. The team includes scientists of the national university's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, or CiRA.

The team, working to mass-produce iPS cell-derived platelets, hopes that its findings will boost moves to realize commercial production of platelet products, currently made from donated blood.

Platelets help stop bleeding by clumping together around a damaged part of a blood vessel to form a clot. They are created when megakaryocytes are exposed to irregular blood flows.

In 2014, the team developed a method for producing megakaryocytes from human iPS cells.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]