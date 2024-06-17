Tokyo's Shibuya Enacts Ban on Street Drinking at Night

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Shibuya Ward assembly on Monday unanimously approved an ordinance to ban street drinking at night around Shibuya Station, effective on Oct. 1.

Currently, the ward prohibits public drinking at Halloween and in the year-end and New Year holiday period. The new ordinance extends the ban year-round as street drinking among youngsters and foreign visitors has been increasingly common.

The ward plans to ban street drinking from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., the same as under the current ordinance, but to widen zones subject to the ban. People face no penalties for violations.

Shibuya first introduced the ban in June 2019 as young people wearing costumes had repeatedly caused problems at Halloween.

In neighboring Shinjuku Ward, an ordinance has been introduced to its assembly to ban street drinking in Kabukicho and other busy areas around Halloween.

