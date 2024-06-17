Emperor to Meet British People with Links to Japan in London

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Emperor Naruhito will meet with Japanese residents and British people with links to Japan in London Sunday as part of the Japanese Imperial couple's trip to Britain starting Saturday, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

Empress Masako will also attend the meeting if her health allows it.

The meeting is part of additional events for the Imperial couple's visit to Britain, the agency said.

The Emperor will also attend a reception hosted by an organization promoting friendly relations between Japan and Britain on June 24. On June 26, he will visit the Royal College of Music.

On June 28, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Merton and Balliol colleges at the University of Oxford, where they studied in the past.

