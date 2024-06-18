INTERVIEW: SMBC Nikko Vows to Prevent Repeat of Market Manipulation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will redouble efforts to prevent stock market manipulation from happening again, for which the Japanese company was punished by regulators in 2022, President and CEO Shuji Yoshioka said in a recent interview.

"It is important that we instill a culture of autonomously rectifying operations so as not to repeat" the incident, said Yoshioka, who took the reins of the securities company in April this year.

The company was accused of illegally stabilizing the prices of certain stocks as part of block offer trades, or transactions in which shares are purchased from major shareholders for sale to individual investors in off-hours trading, between 2019 and 2021.

SMBC Nikko plans to consider resuming block offer trades, which have been suspended since the scandal, once "we establish a stable operational structure" and if needs arise, Yoshioka said. But he added that the timing is undecided.

He also said SMBC Nikko plans to make its business targeting the wealthy as "our medium- to long-term growth driver."

