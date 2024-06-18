Koike, Renho Announce Policy Pledges for Tokyo Governor Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Tuesday released her policy pledges for the July 7 gubernatorial election in Japan's capital, featuring an expansion of free nursery care and fresh rent assistance for child-rearing families.

"We will make Tokyo a place where it is not expensive to raise children and receive education," Koike, 71, seeking her third term, said in an online press conference.

Her primary challenger, Renho, 56, a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, also unveiled her policy platform at a separate press conference Tuesday, including rent assistance for households with many children.

Both put emphasis on measures to combat a decrease in births after a welfare ministry survey recently found that Tokyo became the first among the country's 47 prefectures to post a total fertility rate of less than 1.

Parents in Tokyo are eligible for assistance that effectively makes nursery care free for second and subsequent children, thanks to a combination of aid schemes by the central and metropolitan governments. Koike's policy pledge expands this to include first children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]